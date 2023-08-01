Daniel Levy must be excited with what’s happening with £55m Spurs player now

Daniel Levy will be very happy with the resurgence of Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has been speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast about the 27-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou has made it his point in pre-season to give almost every player a chance to impress.

Joe Rodon has been frozen out after his loan spell at Rennes, while Hugo Lloris was left in England to find a new club before next season.

However, one player who appears to have taken his opportunity on Totteham’s pre-season tour is Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentinian international was on loan at Villarreal last season and only missed out on earning a World Cup winner’s medal thanks to an untimely injury.

Antonio Conte didn’t fancy the 27-year-old, but he’s played very well when called upon in pre-season so far.

Levy will be delighted that after spending so much money on Giovani Lo Celso, he may still have a future at Tottenham.

He could end up saving the club millions in the transfer window this summer.

Levy will be delighted if Lo Celso has Tottenham future

Speaking about the playmaker, Gold said: “With [Ange] Postecoglou it feels like he’s come back and found the right manager for him suddenly.

“Daniel Levy must be rubbing his hands in glee because a player they’ve spent I think it was approaching £55m, £60m when you add in all the loan fees and the fees they had to pay.

“So, to suddenly get a second life out of him could be huge for Spurs.

“We all spoke about if Hojbjerg goes who would they sign, maybe it’s [Giovani] Lo Celso?

“Maybe they don’t need to sign that kind of player, maybe they can sign a different kind of player for the midfield or they can put the money towards the defence.”

Lo Celso has been linked with an exit this summer, with Italian champions Napoli keen on the 27-year-old.

However, after Levy spent so much on Lo Celso if there’s a chance he can impress at Tottenham then he’ll want Postecoglou to take it.

He could be the perfect partner for James Maddison in midfield while Rodrigo Bentancur recovers from injury.

Lo Celso could also deputise for the England international if needed or even play in a more attacking role.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs let him go during the final month of the transfer window.