Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted club captain Hugo Lloris has impressed in training but will be leaving the club this summer.

Postecoglou was speaking to the media for the first time – via Football London – after arriving in Australia as part of their pre-season tour.

The Australian coach has selected a very strong squad as he looks to assess his options ahead of the upcoming season.

Several first-team players, however, have been left behind for various reasons.

The likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Bryan Gil all missed out through injury.

However, Hugo Lloris was also left behind as he seeks a move away from the club.

The French World Cup winner has been a constant in the Spurs side for over a decade now.

Ange Postecoglou admitted he’s been impressed with Lloris in training since arriving at Tottenham.

The £13m goalkeeper was given the choice of whether or not he wanted to take part in the tour as he decides on his future.

He’ll be supporting his teammates from the other side of the world as they get ready for another Premier League campaign.

Postecoglou impressed with Lloris in training as he nears exit

Asked about the Tottenham captain, Postecoglou said: “I had a really good chat with Hugo. I left it up to him about whether he wanted to come along because I felt he deserved that.

“I’ve only spoken to him a couple of times but seen how good he is in training.

“It’s probably not the way he wanted to end his time at Tottenham with all that he’s contributed, but it’s a positive. He’s contributed so much.”

Postecoglou acted quickly to replace Lloris this summer, bringing in Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario before pre-season training began.

The Italian has big gloves to fill as although Lloris struggled at times last season, he’s pulled off plenty of incredible saves in his time.

Lloris’s main weakness was with the ball at his feet, something Vicario should be more comfortable with.

It’s a signal of how Postecoglou wants his team to play heading into the new campaign.

Spurs fans won’t have to wait long to see their new goalkeeper in action.

Unfortunately, it appears as though their last chance to say goodbye was at half-time in their drubbing away at Newcastle last season.