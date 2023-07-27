Ange Postecoglou has been impressed with £27m Tottenham player in training

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly took a liking to Giovani Lo Celso from the early days in training.

That’s according to Football.London, with the outlet claiming that Lo Celso has returned to Tottenham as a ‘different person’.

Lo Celso has spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal after being frozen out by former boss Antonio Conte.

The Argentine initially joined Spurs on a loan deal from Real Betis back in 2019, with the North London outfit making the deal permanent for £27 million just a few months after.

Spurs have received plenty of interest in Lo Celso already this summer and the midfielder was expected to head out the door.

But Lo Celso has impressed during pre-season so far, coming off the bench to score against West Ham and Lion City Sailors.

And it seems that the former Betis man made a quick impression on Postecoglou during pre-season.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Postecoglou impressed with Lo Celso in training

Football.London reports that Lo Celso was expected to be one of the Tottenham players heading out the door this summer.

Yet, Postecoglou ‘took a liking’ to him during the early stages of pre-season. It’s noted that Lo Celso is seen as a ‘different person’ to the player who left the club back in January 2022.

Lo Celso seems like the perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s new-look Tottenham midfield and has thrived in pre-season so far.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Postecoglou even admitted yesterday that he’s a fan of the midfielder, hinting that he could stay at Spurs beyond the summer.

“Yeah, I like Gio. He fits the way we play,” Postecoglou said after Spurs thrashed Lion City Sailors 5-1.

“I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

It certainly would come as a surprise to see Lo Celso move on this summer given Postecoglou’s comments. Spurs are well-stocked in midfield at the moment, but the Argentina international has arguably been one of the standout performers over the summer.