Clive Allen wants Tottenham to go out and appoint 50-year-old manager now











Tottenham Hotspur legend Clive Allen has said that Brendan Rodgers would be the right fit to take the manager’s job.

Allen was speaking on TalkSPORT about the ongoing situation at Spurs.

Daniel Levy has had to appoint three different managers this season after the disastrous end to Antonio Conte’s tenure.

Levy chose to put his assistant Cristian Stellini in charge, but he only lasted four games.

Ryan Mason is the current incumbent, however, it appears unlikely he’ll get the job on a full-time basis.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Whoever inherits this Tottenham side has a real job on their hands.

The future of their best player Harry Kane is up in the air, and defensively they’ve been shambolic recently.

Many of Tottenham’s best players look bereft of confidence after a difficult period under Conte.

Clive Allen has now suggested that Brendan Rodgers would be the best fit to take over at Tottenham.

The out-of-work 50-year-old was sacked by Leicester earlier this season.

However, his time at the King Power Stadium and Celtic mean he could be a candidate for the job.

Allen urges Tottenham to hire Rodgers

Asked who he thinks should take over at Spurs, Allen said: “It’s a really difficult question.

“I think at the moment, it will all unfold at the end of the season where they finish, and what competitions they’re playing in next season.

“For me, at the moment Brenden Rodgers for me I feel might be the right type of fit for where we are as a club at the moment.

“I would just like to see someone who really understands the Premier League, who can come to the football club and I think put the team into a style of play that they can adapt to, and they will flourish in.

“The style of play at times is incredible, but at other times is all over the place.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Rodgers has shown at Celtic and Leicester that he’s capable of winning silverware.

During his time at Liverpool, he also managed some very big egos well and nearly delivered a momentous Premier League title.

He’s still reportedly in the running for the job, although pundits are split on whether he would be a good appointment.

Rodgers wouldn’t be the most inspiring hire from Tottenham, but Allen’s point that he would fit with the club is valid.

He improved Leicester season after season with a very limited budget and can get the best out of his star players.

However, he may not be the star hire Daniel Levy thinks he probably needs to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club.

Show all