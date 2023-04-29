Jamie Redknapp makes Brendan Rodgers claim when it comes Tottenham's next manager











Jamie Redknapp has tipped his former club Tottenham to go out and speak to Brendan Rodgers about their vacant manager’s role.

Daniel Levy is once again searching for a new permanent manager and has put Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the season at least. Mason himself has said he is up to the task of being the main manager, but there remain doubts from some in the game about his suitability.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

And speaking on the Essential Football podcast, Redknapp suggested Tottenham should look at Rodgers as an option alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

“It might just be a little bit early for him (Ryan Mason) at Tottenham. And it feels like a Nagelsmann, or a Brendan Rodgers will probably be the options,” Redknapp said.

“They tried to get Rodgers a few years ago and he didn’t end up coming but I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to talk to him. He’s out of work and I’m a big fan of Brendan Rodgers he’s a good manager.”

Rodgers was moved on by Leicester earlier this year after failing to arrest their slump. However, he is believed to be open to a return to management, should the right job appear.

TBR’s View: Brendan Rodgers to Tottenham would disappoint some fans

The idea of landing Rodgers is a smart move in reality. But for Tottenham fans, it wouldn’t go down as well as some other names right now.

The likes of Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are being touted. Both those names seem to have the Tottenham fans excited, so it seems like going for Rodgers would be met with discontent.

Of course, Rodgers has a lot going for him. He is an experienced manager who has won trophies and very nearly won a league title with Liverpool. Realistically, Redknapp is right in suggesting Rodgers isn’t the worst option.