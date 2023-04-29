‘There will be a bigger candidate’: Pundit says Tottenham can hire someone bigger than 'fantastic' manager











Fabrice Muamba has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur can get a bigger and better manager than Ryan Mason this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Muamba has been discussing the managerial situation at Tottenham Hotspur and Mason’s comments this week regarding a permanent role in the Spurs dugout

Mason faces off against Liverpool this weekend, and while this is another chance for the ‘fantastic’ coach to prove himself, Muamba doesn’t think he’s going to be in line for the job, stating that a bigger candidate will emerge in the summer.

Bigger managers available

Muamba spoke about Mason.

“This game is another challenge for Ryan Mason. He came out in the newspapers saying he wants to get the full-time job, but it will be highly difficult for him to get it because I think there will be a bigger candidate and a more experienced person out there in the summer to take the job full-time. Listen, Ryan has done ever so well to steady the ship now,” Muamba said.

Can’t just go on names

There will undoubtedly be bigger names than Mason available this summer, but Spurs can’t just go for the glamorous name again this time around.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were both glamour appointments and neither of them worked out. Rather than just getting someone with a big reputation, they need to get someone who is a good fit.

Of course, whether that is Mason or not remains to be seen, and we will know the answer to that question after the next six games, but, Spurs would be very foolish to write off any potential candidate based on their stature alone.

