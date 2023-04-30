Graeme Souness says Tottenham’s fans would be furious if Daniel Levy appoints 50-year-old manager











Graeme Souness has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur fans would be furious if Daniel Levy named Brendan Rodgers as the club’s next manager.

Tottenham suffered a 4-3 defeat at Anfield today after a spirited second-half performance.

They found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes of the game but were unfortunate not to come away with a point after Richarlison’s stoppage-time equaliser.

After an eventful game against Liverpool, Graeme Souness spoke about Tottenham’s search for a new manager on Sky Sports.

And the Liverpool legend claimed that Tottenham’s fans wouldn’t be impressed if the club hired former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers this summer.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Souness on Rodgers

Speaking to Sky Sports, Souness suggested that Rodgers wouldn’t be the right fit for Tottenham at this moment in time.

“Brendan Rodgers could have his name attached to a relegation if Leicester go down,” Souness said.

“Is that the fit for Spurs? Spurs supporters would be up in arms about that.”

It’s fair to say that Levy is under increased pressure from the Tottenham fans to get the next managerial appointment spot on.

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to join Chelsea imminently and Spurs fans had made it clear that they wanted the Argentine to return.

While Rodgers did a brilliant job at Leicester, his stock has undoubtedly fallen over the past year.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The 50-year-old guided the Foxes to an FA Cup just a couple of years ago, but he left his role at the King Power Stadium last month after a dismal campaign.

Souness makes a great point that Spurs fans wouldn’t be pleased if Rodgers got the job.

He’s undoubtedly a top manager, but you get the feeling that Tottenham need a new boss who will come in with a bit of momentum behind them to give the place a much-needed lift.

