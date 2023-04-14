Brendan Rodgers remains on Tottenham manager short-list











Brendan Rodgers remains an option to become the new Tottenham manager as Daniel Levy whittles his list down.

Tottenham are actively seeking a new permanent manager with it regarded as unlikely that Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason will be given any sort of full-time role in the hotseat beyond the end of the season.

And according to The Sun, recently sacked Leicester boss Rodgers remains an option for Spurs in their managerial pursuit.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Chance

According to The Sun, Spurs have narrowed their search for a new permanent boss down to six names now.

Among them, Vincent Kompany is believed to be high on the list of the Tottenham board. However, it’s also claimed that Brendan Rodgers remains very much in the frame to be considered.

Rodgers, who has enjoyed success with Celtic and then won the FA Cup with Leicester, is still highly-regarded in the game and has admirers – including Daniel Levy – at Spurs.

It is unknown whether Rodgers is seeking an immediate return to football. His sacking at Leicester came with the Foxes stuck in the midst of a relegation battle. Tottenham, meanwhile, are still pressing for a top four position.

TBR’s View: Rodgers to Tottenham will be frowned upon

For whatever reason, whenever Brendan Rodgers is mentioned with Tottenham there seems to be a bit of a negative reaction among certain fans.

If he was to be the one to get the job, then the same sort of feelings would no doubt emerge again.

However, there are positives to appointing Rodgers as well for Spurs. This is a manager with vast experience at PL level and at just 50, he also has plenty of time ahead of him to achieve more.

Yes, there are more exciting names out there. But Spurs could do a lot worse than appoint Rodgers this summer.