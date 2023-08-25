Chris Sutton unsure why Liverpool signed £16m player this summer

Chris Sutton has suggested that new Liverpool signing Wataru Endo is unlikely to play much football for the club.

Sutton was speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast and discussing Liverpool’s midfield options.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Liverpool’s business in the transfer window isn’t done yet with deadline day just a week away.

He’s seen his squad change more than he likely expected over the past few months and more business could still be done.

The latest reports suggest that even star player Mohamed Salah’s future isn’t certain as Saudi Arabia are interested in the Egyptian international.

The position that has been the focus of most of their business this summer has been midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister already look like great additions.

The Hungarian in particular has impressed with his incredible work rate.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

However, Sutton is unsure if Wataru Endo is the right man for Liverpool.

The £16m Japanese international was signed as defensive midfield cover after Liverpool failed to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

He was thrown into the action last weekend after Mac Allister’s red card but may not be required on Sunday after the decision was overturned.

Sutton unsure about Liverpool signing Endo

Speaking about the 30-year-old, Sutton said: “I still think that Liverpool are short in that position. [Wataru] Endo coming in and it’s one of those where we can’t judge him at this moment in time.

“Everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve read, I don’t think he’s the answer to that holding midfield position.

“He’s not a Fabinho in terms of he’s not necessarily dynamic, I don’t think he will give the back four the defensive cover which they actually need.

“And I don’t think he’ll play a lot in truth, so I think Liverpool may go again in that position in the market.

“But everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I’m not so sure Endo is the answer but let’s give him time and wait and see.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool fans will likely give Endo more of a chance than Sutton has this season.

However, there’s an argument that he may not play that much football once Stefan Bajcetic is fit again.

There’s still time for another midfielder or two to arrive this summer although whether they’re as defensively-minded as Endo is yet to be seen.

Ryan Gravenberch would be more of a number eight although Kalvin Phillips could definitely fill that role.