Ryan Gravenberch’s links to Liverpool just won’t go away.

The Dutch midfielder has been on the Reds’ radar for what feels like months at this point, and as we enter the final week of the transfer window, these rumours are continuing.

According to Caoimhe O’Neill, speaking on the BBC Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast, Liverpool are still keen on Gravenberch, but, The Athletic journalist says that this could be a move that comes down to the wire.

Bayern Munich have been unwilling to sell the £25m player so far, but after being left out of their last game against Werder Bremen, there’s an outside chance that the midfielder now pushes for a move.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch could move late

O’Neill shared what she knows about Gravenberch.

“They are potentially leaning towards keeping him, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out given that his gametime was so limited last season, left out I think on Friday against Werder Bremen. This one feels like it might be ticking down to the wire with which clubs want a defensive midfielder. Liverpool have just signed Endo who is 30, which is well above their usual model, Gravenberch has been linked a lot with Liverpool and other clubs as well, Manchester United, it will be interesting to see if he does make that move and if not it could all kick off again in January,” O’Neill said.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Can’t keep waiting

It sounds as though Ryan Gravenberch is a player who could well end up moving on transfer deadline day, but whether or not Liverpool still want him at that point remains to be seen.

Let’s be real here. Liverpool will want their midfield sorted sooner rather than later, and if they’re not going to hang around on the off chance that Gravenberch becomes available.

There are plenty of other fish in the sea, and Liverpool should be looking elsewhere if they’re not currently getting the greenlight on this deal.