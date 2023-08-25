Journalist Ben Jacobs has just shared a big update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and the reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

Jacobs was speaking on TalkSPORT (25/8 7:13am) and provided some staggering details about the offer on the table for the Egyptian.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported yesterday that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad have a concrete interest in signing Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s stance is that the 31-year-old is not for sale this summer, especially given how close to deadline day they’ve declared their interest.

Finding a replacement at this stage of the summer would be practically impossible given his importance to the team.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

However, Ben Jacobs has shared more details about the offer Salah has received from Saudi Arabia and it would likely turn the heads of even the most committed player.

Salah has seen Liverpool teammates Jordan Henderson and Fabinho already make the switch to Saudi Arabia this summer.

A growing number of stars are choosing to move to the Middle East but bringing in Salah would be their biggest coup since signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked by host Alan Brazil whether a deal would go through this summer, Jacobs said: “I’d be staggered but I think all window I’ve been staggered by Saudi Arabia’s ambition so it’s all on Liverpool.

“And we should constantly reiterate that regardless of the Saudi ambition, Liverpool say he’s not for sale.

“Liverpool can’t replace between now and when the window shuts and Saudi’s original aim for [Mohamed] Salah was 2024.

“So the reason why we’re seeing a surprise move now is because they’ve realised having had a good window that the Club World Cup is on the horizon.

“They’d love Salah to participate in 2023 but we’ll have to wait and see.

“What I can tell you is the offer to Salah is incredible. It’s £65m base wage plus bonuses plus other opportunities and that takes the total package to somewhere close to £180m a year over three years which actually slightly surpasses the package that Cristiano Ronaldo is on.

“So, eventually you have to ask, is Mo Salah going to commit to Liverpool or go to Saudi in 2024?

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“The offer may still stand but it might not as if Al Ittihad don’t win the league, they’re not champions and perhaps it’s a different club, perhaps the money is different, perhaps there are other names that they want.

“And I think that Salah might be given some pressure to say you’ve got to take this offer now, it’s going to change in 2024.

“But ultimately, unless Salah forces the move, Liverpool’s position is clear that Salah is not for sale.”

The numbers Jacobs is suggesting Saudi Arabia have offered Salah are mind-boggling.

Liverpool have been urged to accept an offer for Salah if the number reaches £150m.

Salah’s stance has also been shared and it could be a huge final week in the transfer window if Liverpool have to find a way to replace their star man.