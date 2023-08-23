Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool have actually enquired about the possibility of signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer.

The Reds are still in the market for a new midfielder despite the recent addition of Wataru Endo. They are keen to bolster the middle of their park, and Phillips’ name has come up recently.

Romano has now shared the latest on Kick.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have asked about signing Kalvin Phillips from Man City

Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United for a fee of £45 million last year. (Sky Sports).

The Englishman was viewed by many as a solid signing for Pep Guardiola‘s side, but he was only given 593 minutes of game time in all competitions last season.

That is why rumours have emerged that he could be lured away from the Etihad this summer, and Liverpool have been linked with a move to get him.

Romano has now revealed that the Reds have actually enquired about signing him.

He said: “Liverpool started the conversation to be informed on the situation of another player, who is Kalvin Phillips.

“It’s true that Liverpool asked about the situation of Kalvin Phillips because the priority of the player has always been to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place at City.

“But then, at the moment, there is no concrete negotiation club to club.”

TBR View:

Kalvin Phillips is a very interesting option for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old clearly has the talent. He has proved his class at the top level for club and country, and under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, he could get even better.

Phillips, a Champions League winner, will not be a regular starter at Manchester City. There’s no way he’s displacing Rodri, but things could be very different at Anfield.

That could make this move a very attractive one, but whether it will happen in the next few days remains to be seen.