Diogo Jota seriously impressed by 22-year-old teammate, his fitness is ridiculous

Diogo Jota was seriously impressed with Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai after their 3-1 win against Bournemouth yesterday.

Jota was speaking to Liverpool’s official website after the first home victory of the season.

The Portuguese got on the score sheet to round off an eventful game at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There were plenty of positives to take including Mohamed Salah leapfrogging club legend Steven Gerrard in the club’s all-time scoring charts.

He would also have enjoyed seeing new signing Wataru Endo do well in difficult circumstances in midfield.

A harsh red card for Alexis Mac Allister saw Endo come on for Cody Gakpo moments after Jota doubled Liverpool’s advantage.

However, the start of the show for Liverpool was Dominik Szoboszlai who impressed Jota and the Anfield faithful on his home debut.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 22-year-old signing from RB Leipzig ran the show in the middle of the pitch and it was his parried effort that fell at the feet of Jota for his goal.

He was also the man fouled for Liverpool’s penalty after driving into the box and being caught by Joe Rothwell.

Jota very impressed with Liverpool teammate Szoboszlai

Asked about the Hungarian’s performance, Jota said: “Yeah, I think Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] as well, now playing a bit deeper and trying to help us build.

“Dom [Szoboszlai], you can see he is running the entire game and doesn’t feel tired. I think they will both help us.

“And [Wataru] Endo as well, debut [in] hard circumstances and did it quite well.

“So, yeah, the more time we spend together we will get better and we can develop throughout the season.”

After losing so many midfielders in the summer, Szoboszlai needed to hit the ground running at Liverpool.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Paul Merson enjoyed his performance while covering the game on Soccer Saturday and Danny Murphy was equally impressed.

His fitness levels are incredible, with Murphy suggesting this week that he’s already matched James Milner’s records in training.

That is no easy feat and it’s no surprise Jota was blown away by how Szoboszlai covered the ground for Liverpool yesterday.

The Reds may not have even seen the best of the 22-year-old yet, who recorded six goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Once he starts adding those numbers to his game in a Liverpool shirt, he’ll be a real force to be reckoned with.