Pundit Chris Sutton wasn’t impressed by what he saw from Liverpool target Matheus Nunes after Wolves’ heavy defeat yesterday.

Sutton was working on BT Sport Score yesterday, and he witnessed Brighton’s incredible 6-0 win.

Julen Lopetegui’s side simply couldn’t cope with their hosts yesterday, despite Roberto De Zerbi rotating his side.

Braces for Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck secured Brighton a record Premier League win.

Matheus Nunes lined up on the left-hand side for Wolves yesterday, a role he has rarely played since arriving in the Premier League.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

He’s a versatile player, but simply couldn’t cope with Brighton’s attackers yesterday.

The £42m midfielder is much better suited to playing in a central role, which is a position Liverpool are desperate for reinforcements.

Liverpool have been linked with Nunes since before his move to Wolves last summer.

They’re still interested now, but might not have liked what they saw from the Portuguese yesterday.

Liverpool linked Nunes struggles for Wolves

Sutton was commenting on Undav’s second goal and Brighton’s sixth of the game.

He said: “It’s another mistake defensively from Wolves at the back. There’s also a goalkeeper error.

“It’s actually Nunes who gives the ball away. He’s sort of played everywhere for Wolves but not played very well.”

Wolves have had a very up and down season, with Bruno Lage sacked after a poor start to the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui has almost certainly done enough to keep them in the Premier League this season.

The introduction of Matheus Nunes to the Wolves team would have interested Liverpool.

He’s been praised for his dribbling, and his goal against Chelsea was compared to Marco van Basten.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool will be monitoring this summer whether Wolves would be happy to sell Nunes.

Having only joined a year ago, they may require the Reds to pay a real premium for his signature.

Liverpool have plenty of other midfield targets, and Nunes’s asking price could mean he misses out on a move.

Wolves will be pleased to keep one of their most valuable assets.

However, they’re going to need to see a marked improvement from him and the rest of the squad for the rest of the season.

