Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has the ability to go past players with the kind of ease rarely seen in the Premier League since Mousa Dembele left Tottenham.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy, who was discussing the potential midfield overhaul set to take place at Anfield over the coming months.

For some time, it appeared that there was one name at the top of Liverpool’s transfer wishlist heading into the summer. However, as reported by The Times, Jurgen Klopp’s men are no longer in the running to sign Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is set to cost too much. It will disappoint plenty of fans. But it makes it imperative that Liverpool land a number of other players to ensure that another campaign like this one does not happen.

Murphy praises Liverpool target Matheus Nunes

One of the names who has been linked on several occasions is Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese has had a poor season with Wolves. But reports have suggested that Liverpool remain admirers of Nunes.

Danny Murphy was initially asked whether Liverpool should look at someone like Ruben Neves in the hope of securing better value for money than Bellingham.

He was not in favour of such a move, but he was much more positive when his Wolves teammate was mentioned.

“He’s more of an attacking player, he can glide past people,” he told talkSPORT. “He’s probably one of the few players I can think of who can go past players so comfortably, a bit like Mousa Dembele. You know since Mousa Dembele at Tottenham left and went to China, I’ve not seen too many midfielders who can just glide past people with that power and that smoothness.”

Nunes, of course, showed a glimpse of his quality at the weekend, scoring a stunning goal to help Wolves beat Chelsea.

It has been a disappointing campaign. But Liverpool may feel that they may make this summer the perfect time to make a move.

If they are convinced about his ability, they may not be too concerned about his form at Molineux. And they may sense an opportunity to land him for a much lower fee than if he had been impressing.

It remains to be seen who Liverpool do target. But there is no question that the Reds do need to act.