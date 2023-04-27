Liverpool eye move for two midfielders from the same country - journalist











Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes this summer to solve their midfield woes.

The Reds have had an awful season. Everyone expected Jurgen Klopp’s side to fight for the title again, but they are 22 points behind league leaders Arsenal, and there’s a big chance they’ll finish outside the top four.

The summer transfer window is a massive one for Liverpool, and midfield will be their priority. Nunes and Palhinha have both been linked in the past, and it looks like they’re back on Klopp’s wish list again now.

Liverpool could sign Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha

Liverpool’s priority transfer target for months was Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star will be one of the most wanted players in this summer’s transfer window. All the top clubs in the world will want to sign him, but Liverpool’s chances look slim.

The Athletic revealed earlier this month that the Reds have pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham because of the finances involved in the deal.

They will now look elsewhere, and Crook has claimed that Portuguese duo Nunes and Palhinha could both be brought in this summer.

He told GiveMeSport: “Two Portuguese players, João Palhinha at Fulham and Matheus Nunes, who they nearly signed before he went to Wolves.

“I think they’re keen on him as well, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they were to make a bid in the summer, but I think they’re building up quite an extensive list of midfield targets because they need more than one.

“So I think they’ll sign at least two midfielders, if not three.”

TBR View:

Nunes and Palhinha are both really smart options for Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with both players in the past before they signed for Wolves and Fulham respectively. They have both been brilliant this season, especially Palhinha, who has played a massive part in the Whites’ amazing campaign.

Bellingham is still a very attractive option, but the Englishman will cost an absolute fortune this summer. It makes no sense to pay a big chunk of the transfer budget on one player when you can sign Palhinha, Nunes and probably another midfielder using the same money.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but both Palhinha and Nunes would be solid signings for Liverpool, in our opinion.

