Chris Sutton believes Liverpool did one piece of ‘absolutely massive’ business this summer

Chris Sutton has admitted Liverpool keeping Mohamed Salah was an amazing piece of business this summer.

Sutton was speaking on the Monday Night Club about Liverpool’s most recent transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp probably didn’t expect so many incomings and outgoings from Anfield this summer.

The exodus of midfielders at the end of the season was followed up by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho heading to Saudi Arabia.

It meant the complete focus of the club’s recruitment was on the centre of the pitch and four new midfielders arrived.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have hit the ground running so far.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Klopp also has five senior forwards to choose from who are all giving him a selection headache.

Darwin Nunez proved his worth against Newcastle while Diogo Jota scored a brace for Portugal last night.

However, Mohamed Salah has been the key to so much of Liverpool’s success in recent years.

Sutton has admitted Liverpool keeping Salah amid interest from Saudi Arabia was hugely important business.

Without the Egyptian, Klopp would be facing a completely different challenge this season.

Instead of hoping to compete with Man City at the top of the table, they might be struggling to finish in the top four.

Sutton hails Liverpool business to keep Salah

Speaking about the 31-year-old, Sutton said: “I think this is an enormous season for Liverpool.

“I think holding onto [Mohamed] Salah, there was all the talk about him going to Saudi [Arabia] was absolutely massive.

“I’m really pleased he’s stayed from Liverpool’s perspective because I do they are the team to challenge. They’re off to an absolute flyer.”

Although Sutton hailed the business Liverpool did this summer with incomings as well as avoiding losing Salah, it feels like he will eventually move on.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The interest from Saudi Arabia isn’t going to go away forever especially as Salah’s contract runs down.

One player has already been identified by Liverpool as a potential replacement.

Whether anyone can live up to the Egyptian’s reputation at Anfield is another matter.