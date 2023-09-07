Journalist shares what Saudi dealmakers have now just told Al-Ittihad about Mo Salah

Liverpool may be about to receive some good news regarding Mohamed Salah’s future after the latest decision made by Saudi Arabian dealmakers.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared the latest information he’s heard about the Egyptian’s future.

Although the Premier League transfer window has been closed for nearly a week, there’s still uncertainty surrounding Liverpool’s squad.

After signing Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Saudi Arabian clubs have one more Anfield star on their agenda.

Mohamed Salah has been eyed as the potential jewel in the Saudi Pro League crown towards the end of the summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A huge bid was made for the 31-year-old but Liverpool rejected it out of hand.

Al-Ittihad had left it too late for Liverpool to effectively replace arguably their most important player.

Another bid was discussed although it never appears to have been lodged by the Saudi club.

Jacobs has now shared how Saudi dealmakers feel about trying to sign Salah this summer.

The Saudi transfer window might not be closed yet, but Liverpool fans should be able to breathe a sign of relief.

Saudi dealmakers now share latest Salah stance

Posting on social media, Jacobs said: “Mo Salah expected to stay at Liverpool.

“Although Al-Ittihad have been pushing for Salah (again because they may not be the allocated club in 2024) some senior Saudi dealmakers have been advising against more bids to protect their relationship with #LFC.”

Jacobs went on to say that conversation has all been ‘amicable’ which is unsurprising given Salah is likely to be a long-term target for Saudi clubs.

There’s also been no encouragement from Liverpool which has put them off submitting another offer.

Even though they appear to have missed out this summer, his next move when he decides to leave Liverpool will almost certainly be to a club in the Middle East.

Al-Ittihad were desperate to sign Salah this summer because of their participation in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They’re not guaranteed to be in that competition next season, meaning another Saudi team could make the all-important bid for the Egyptian.

Saudi dealmakers will be desperate to bring Salah to the Pro League next summer so remaining on good terms now makes a lot of sense.

Jurgen Klopp now has another year to work out how he’s going to eventually replace Salah.

It feels like a near-impossible task, but at least now they have time on their side, rather than trying to make a rushed decision on deadline day had they accepted Al-Ittihad’s first offer.