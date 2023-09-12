Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Liverpool could look at signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa as a possible Mohamed Salah replacement.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and discussed interest in Chiesa from the Premier League.

Liverpool could be in the market for a Salah replacement next year after managing to keep hold of their star man this summer.

The Reds knocked back a huge £150 million bid from Al Ittihad for Salah in the final days of the transfer window.

But the interest from Saudi Arabia isn’t expected to die down anytime soon and a future move to the Middle East seems to be on the cards for Salah.

And Jones has hinted that Liverpool could look at Federico Chiesa should Salah end up leaving in the future.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool could look at signing Chiesa

Speaking to GMS, Jones discussed Aston Villa’s interest in Chiesa and dropped a hint about Liverpool moving for the winger once Salah departs.

“The signing of Chiesa would have been one of the most exciting signings of the summer if Villa could have pulled it off,” the journalist said. “This summer was an opportunity to go hunting for stars at Juventus, but quite how easy that will be in the future remains to be seen, as it’ll probably depend on how successful they are in the coming months.

“Chiesa has started the season well, and if he and Dusan Vlahovic are regularly on the scoresheet, it’s feasible that Juve are back in the Scudetto conversation.

“Villa will still be looking for game-changers as this side evolves, so it’ll be interesting to see whether such a deal comes back into their vision – but they will have to remain at a very high level to tempt Chiesa into a move.

“He’s a brilliant player, the sort I can imagine Liverpool might have an eye on whenever Mohamed Salah leaves.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Chiesa has been long linked with a move to Anfield after being labelled as a ‘superstar’ by the Italian media.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a brilliant Euros 2021 campaign with Italy but has since struggled with injuries.

The Italian winger seems to be finding his feet once again at Juventus and has netted two goals in three Serie A appearances so far this season.

Previously valued at around £51 million, Chiesa looked likely to leave Turin over the summer as Juventus battle with financial difficulties.

But Chiesa will have just a year left on his deal next summer and it will be intriguing to see if Liverpool reignite their interest.