Al-Ittihad are convinced they can sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer otherwise they wouldn’t be trying.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Bailey shared that the Saudi club doesn’t feel that the door is fully closed on a deal for Salah

He confirmed that Salah does want the move and Al-Ittihad wouldn’t be trying if they didn’t think they had a chance.

Bailey said: “I’m being told from sources at Al-Ittihad, if they didn’t think there was a chance here, they wouldn’t be trying.

“There’s not a green light from FSG, but you know, the door isn’t completely shut on this.

“It’s our belief that the player [Mohamed Salah] wants to go, he wants the move.”

And although Liverpool have held a firm stance that Salah is absolutely not for sale, this may worry fans.

Al-Ittihad reportedly believe that they have received some small encouragement from Liverpool, and they think that Salah wants to join them.

This is of course a significant update in a saga that could result in a world record breaking transfer deal.

31-year-old Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool for a fee of £34m back in 2017.

Now a Liverpool legend, the club have already rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

There’s some debate of whether Liverpool should now cash in on Salah given his age, but Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose his star.

Liverpool and Klopp seem pretty adamant in their position.

So it is a surprise that Al-Ittihad are reportedly so convinced that they can make a deal happen.

Of course if Liverpool did sanction a deal now they wouldn’t be able to sign a replacement before January.

Klopp reportedly holds interest in Federico Chiesa and Leroy Sane as potential Salah replacements.

However, they were envisioned for a point further in the future.