Pundit Chris Sutton has suggested that Liverpool have two outstanding players in the squad in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Sutton was speaking on the Monday Night Club about Liverpool’s business in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to dip into the transfer market to improve his midfield options.

Had he not made any signings, then he could have feasibly started the campaign with Thiago Alcantara as his only senior central player.

However, four players were brought in and two have immediately hit the ground running.

When Liverpool negotiated a £35m fee for Alexis Mac Allister, it immediately looked like brilliant business.

The World Cup winner can play a variety of roles in midfield and Jurgen Klopp has already made the most of his versatility.

Liverpool waited until the last second to activate Dominik Szoboszlai’s £60m release clause at the end of June.

Sutton has admitted both Szoboszlai and Mac Allister have been sensational since their arrival.

It was essential that they both hit the ground running and have immediately adapted to Klopp’s system.

Sutton raves about Szoboszlai and Mac Allister

Asked whether Liverpool have done good business this summer, Sutton said: “I think it has been.

“There was a great deal of focus on Liverpool not having a defensive midfielder but I think the business for [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister, two young outstanding footballers has been great business.

“And I think Liverpool just with those two players, I think Liverpool have far more creativity in the middle of the park than they have had in the previous few seasons, I think there’s little doubt about that.

“It’s a bit of a rebuild for Jurgen Klopp. As I said the focus was on that big hole they had in defensive midfield and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] playing a different role.

“But I think Liverpool fans have a lot to be excited about. And I did go early on this, I do think Liverpool are the team who are going to challenge Manchester City this season.

“Szoboszlai and Mac Allister I think will get better albeit they’ve had really good starts.”

Plenty of Liverpool fans will agree with Sutton that Szoboszlai and Mac Allister have been brilliant additions.

They’ve hit the ground running with the Hungarian pleasing plenty of pundits while Mac Allister has impressed his new captain.

Jurgen Klopp will hope both players return fully fit from international duty ahead of playing Wolves on Saturday.