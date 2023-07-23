Chelsea unlikely to pursue ‘phenomenal’ 24-year-old Arsenal want to sign

Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for Arsenal target 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs who said any talk of Chelsea pursuing the striker this summer has been firmly downplayed.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Arsenal fans may be relieved to see Chelsea drop out of the race for Mbappe given their spending power.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who were originally linked with a move next summer, have credible interest in the ‘phenomenal’ striker.

The PSG man’s future has been the talk of the summer and it now seems he could finally leave the club before the window ends.

Although Arsenal do hold interest, a move this summer does feel quite unrealistic.

Perhaps had Mbappe been available earlier in the summer, before Arsenal had made significant investments, a deal could have happened.

Arsenal have spent £105m on Declan Rice, £65m on Kai Havertz and £34m on Jurrien Timber.

Whilst Gunners fans might be dreaming of a push for Mbappe they are unlikely to complain at their window thus far.

Chelsea on the other hand seemingly do have a lot more work to do in the window.

The future of Romelu Lukaku is unresolved and their squad is crying out for a new striker.

Arsenal already have work to do with their striking department before the season starts.

Folarin Balogun seems likely to leave the club and has strong links to Brighton and Inter Milan.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Arsenal have also made an inquiry for 20-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

There’s seemingly a lot of moving pieces in deciding Arsenal’s three strikers for the start of the season.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah seem nailed on to stay at the club and that leaves little opportunity for Balogun.

Arsenal making a sensational move for Mbappe in this window would surely lead to further departures.

All in all a move for the PSG superstar doesn’t seem to time well, but it will be a relief to hear Chelsea aren’t pushing nonetheless.