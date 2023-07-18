Brighton now eyeing ‘phenomenal’ £50m Arsenal player this summer

Brighton are one of the Premier League sides interested in Folarin Balogun with Arsenal in no rush to make a decision on the striker’s future this summer.

That is according to a report from CBS Sports, which notes that West Ham and Crystal Palace are also admirers of the 22-year-old forward.

Folarin Balogun‘s future remains up in the air. As things stand, he is on the US tour with Mikel Arteta’s side. However, it would be something of a surprise if he remained at the Emirates beyond the deadline.

He was ‘phenomenal‘ during a loan spell with Reims last season. And he is not content with being an understudy at Arsenal – which is clearly going to be a problem with Gabriel Jesus also in the ranks.

Arsenal will let Balogun go, but they want £50 million for the USMNT international. CBS Sports reports that Brighton are amongst the group of Premier League sides keen on signing him. Meanwhile, Inter are also in the race.

It would be a huge boost for Arsenal if they could agree a big-money deal for Balogun. Obviously, he looks to be a really exciting talent. But he is unproven in the Premier League at this stage.

In fact, his only significant spell in senior football in England came when he was on loan with Middlesbrough last year. Ultimately, that proved to be an underwhelming stint.

So if they can receive anything like £50 million, it may prove to be a move that is best for all parties. Arsenal will have more money to attack the next stage of the window with. Meanwhile, Balogun can get his career properly up and running.

And clearly, a move to Brighton would be a very exciting one if the Seagulls come calling.