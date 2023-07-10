Arsenal may have to pay £100m signing-on fee to sign 23-year-old

Clubs trying to sign Kylian Mbappe could have to pay a £100m signing-on fee when he leaves PSG amid links with Arsenal.

That’s according to Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol, who was speaking about the 23-year-old’s future.

Kylian Mbappe’s time at Paris Saint-Germain looks set to come to an end in the not-too-distant future.

He’s already announced he won’t be signing a new contract with his current deal running out next summer.

It means PSG might have to cash in on the superstar this summer to avoid him leaving for free.

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of clubs taking a keen interest in the Frenchman’s future.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked, but they’ve already spent a lot of money on Jude Bellingham this summer.

Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Arsenal also reportedly have an interest in the forward and he’s said that of all the clubs in the Premier League, he’s keenest on moving to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal have now been told what signing-on fee Mbappe would likely demand from his new club.

It would put the record fee they’re about to pay for Declan Rice firmly in perspective.

Arsenal told Mbappe signing-on fee

Asked about whether Mbappe could move to the Premier League next season, Solhekol said: “There have been lots of stories. I’ve seen stories linking him with Liverpool in the past.

“There’s been some stories recently linking him with Arsenal as well.

“I think the difficulty is that yes of course the Premier League is the richest, most-watched league in the world, but the numbers involved to be able to sign and satisfy a player like Kylian Mbappe are astronomical.

“He earns about £2 million a week, so how many clubs in the Premier League are there who could afford to pay him £2 million a week?

“I think his signing-on fee, loyalty bonuses, you’re talking about £100m for that as well.”

It seems almost impossible to imagine Arsenal such a huge signing-on fee for Mbappe.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

His wages would also likely completely break the structure currently put in place which might not be good for squad harmony.

However, turning down the chance to sign one of the best players in the world might be very difficult if offered the opportunity.

Whether Arsenal could compete with Real Madrid or Manchester City when it comes to a financial package is another matter.