Serie A club working with agents to sign Arsenal’s ‘phenomenal’ player for less than £40m

Inter Milan are working hard to sign Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun as they seek to move on from Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Inter are in the market for a new forward and in recent days, Balogun’s name has come to the fore in terms of players the Italian club like.

And according to a report from Italian outlet Alfredo Pedulla, Inter are now working with intermediaries to get the asking price for Balogun down.

It’s claimed that the Gunners are wanting more than £40m to sell Balogun. However, Inter have instructed the middle-men to get a deal done for less than £40m.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Pedulla also claims that the ‘phenomenal‘ Balogun is now wanting the move to Inter and this is influencing the Serie A side in their push to land the young striker.

Balogun returned to Arsenal this summer from a fine spell in France last season. However, he is wanting first-team football and that’s not guaranteed. Further, the Gunners also know selling is a good chance to bring in big money.

Inter, then, are working hard to push the deal through after deciding that Balogun is the perfect investment for them.

Balogun sale to fund more moves

While it might disappoint some Arsenal fans, selling Balogun right now could be the smartest move for the Gunners.

He’s simply not going to be playing as much as he wants and at the end of the day, if you cannot find a place for your academy products, then selling for big money is the next best thing.

Clearly, Inter Milan fancy taking Balogun and are willing to pay a decent amount. Arsenal might ask for more than £40m, but ultimately, there will need to be some negotiation from the Gunners.