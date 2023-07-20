Arsenal have made an enquiry for 20-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

That’s according to RMC Sport who say that several clubs are interested in the French forward.

The report also says that Chelsea hold serious interest in the France Under-21 striker.

An offer from Chelsea, which is expected to be made, would be with a view to loaning him out to Strasbourg.

Such a move is not said to interest the player at this moment.

Arsenal’s enquiry comes at an interesting time given they are currently trying to decide the future of 22-year-old Folarin Balogun.

Their striker, who they value at around £50m, has serious interest from Inter Milan.

If Arsenal do make a move for Montpellier’s Elye Wahi, it may be dependent on Balogun’s departure.

Arsenal’s striking department is currently looking stacked with the returning Balogun joining Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

It seems hard to believe that a move for Wahi would be sanctioned if Arsenal still had all three strikers at the club.

Perhaps Wahi could represent a long-term option to develop if the club received the desired fee for Balogun.

Balogun is keen to leave the club this summer if he isn’t guaranteed first-team football as he doesn’t want another loan.

Montpellier’s President Laurent Nicollin has already admitted that Elye Wahi loves Arsenal in an interview last month.

Nicollin said: “His agent talks with 4-5 big clubs, I know them but I won’t tell you. We know he likes Arsenal a lot.”

At 20-years-old Wahi has already played 84 Ligue 1 matches and scored 32 goals in the process.

The young Montpellier striker seems full of potential and it’s clear why the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are interested.

Perhaps if Arsenal were to table a permanent offer for the striker that could swing the deal towards the North London club.

It’s unlikely Wahi would get too many first-team chances initially if he joined but he could well prove useful to the squad.

Arsenal will have a lot of games this season and last year’s injury to Gabriel Jesus proved how three strikers may be needed.

You would expect Arsenal’s interest is at a very early stage for now but it will be interesting to see if a deal develops as the window goes on.