Chelsea now make £70m bid for ‘ridiculous’ Arsenal target, he’s their number one priority











Chelsea have now submitted a bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and made him their number one target amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to a report from ESPN, who believe Chelsea are making an early start on their summer business.

This season couldn’t have gone much worse for the West London club.

They currently sit in 12th having spent a huge amount on new players in the last 12 months.

Both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have been dismissed, with Frank Lampard in temporary charge.

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to take over in the summer and has a huge job on his hands.

He’s got an incredibly bloated squad to sort through before they even make any more additions.

However, Chelsea already have their eye on signing Dusan Vlahovic ahead of several other teams including Arsenal.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

The Gunners won’t be looking at signing a new striker as a priority this summer.

The only reason Arsenal may act is if the right opportunity presents itself as the window goes on.

Chelsea make bid for Arsenal target Vlahovic

The report from ESPN states that, ‘Chelsea have made Dusan Vlahovic their No. 1 target for the summer, making an €80 million [£70m] offer for the Juventus striker, sources told ESPN.’

Arsenal haven’t ruled out a move for Vlahovic, but midfield options are what they will initially be focusing on.

Declan Rice and Ilkay Gundogan have both been closely linked with a move to The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s squad doesn’t need a huge amount of investment this summer.

Given the average age of the squad, Arteta will be hoping the side continues to improve without spending huge amounts.

Having signed Gabriel Jesus last summer, he’s already got a forward who can expertly lead the line going forward.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have been stuck in bidding wars with Chelsea before, and won’t want Vlahovic’s situation to mirror that of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The ‘ridiculous’ forward could end up in the Premier League, but The Emirates doesn’t appear to be his most likely destination.

However, it’s still very early days as the transfer window doesn’t open until next month.

