Report: Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to go and sign 'exceptional' 32-year-old, he's just won the title











Arsenal do have a concrete interest in Ilkay Gundogan with Mikel Arteta driving their interest in the Manchester City star.

That is according to David Ornstein in his column for The Athletic, who notes that the Arsenal boss views the Germany international as the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

It is going to be a massive summer for the Gunners. Of course, they have enjoyed such a promising season. But they are in danger of moving backwards rapidly if they do not strengthen further.

Arteta pushing for Arsenal to sign Gundogan

Plenty of rivals will be better next year. And Arsenal’s squad has really been stretched at times this term. But there is a brilliant opportunity there.

One of the names on Arsenal’s radar, according to The Athletic, is Ilkay Gundogan. And the report notes that Arteta is the one pushing for the 32-year-old to sign for the Gunners having previously worked with him at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta feels that Gundogan would be the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka as he seemingly nears the Emirates exit.

As things stand, Gundogan will leave City as a free agent this summer. There is also interest from Barcelona. But the Cityzens could yet look to agree an extension with the midfielder.

It would be a huge statement if Arsenal could convince Gundogan to join them. He is perhaps approaching the twilight of his career at the very highest level age-wise. But he has proved that he remains one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola recently labelled Gundogan an ‘exceptional‘ footballer. And he has really made a massive difference in the title race.

If Arsenal get a sense that he could come in, it is a no-brainer to make a move.