Arsenal can’t be ruled out of the race for Dusan Vlahovic this summer according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey was speaking about Vlahovic’s future and he says that Juventus will happily sell the player if they’re able to get their €70m (£63m) back for him.

Aston Villa have been strongly linked recently, but Bailey says that you really can’t write off Arsenal getting involved in this race. After all, they have been noted fans of the Serbian in the past.

Arsenal could be in for Vlahovic

Bailey shared what he knows about the Juventus striker.

“He really wants to come to England, the Premier League is a real option for Vlahovic. If you can give Juventus their money back they will take this deal. He could be the diamond in the rough here, if you get Vlahovic for €70m that could be a sensational deal,” Bailey said.

“I wouldn’t rule Arsenal out either guys, remember that Arsenal loved him, do you remember? They came very close and I still think Arsenal need a number nine in that squad, I really do.”

Do they need him?

Bailey says that he thinks Arsenal need a number nine, but it’s hard to agree with that point of view.

Of course, every team in world football could do with a player of Vlahovic’s quality, but spending over £60m of your summer budget on a player who isn’t necessarily going to be first-choice isn’t something Arsenal can be doing.

Eddie Nketiah has had another promising season, while Folarin Balogun has been lighting it up in France, perhaps Arsenal would be better of trusting either of those two than going out and splashing a huge amount on Vlahovic.

It may be a deal that is possible, but it’s probably not a deal that is wise.

