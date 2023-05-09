‘Ridiculous’ £61m player wants Premier League move, after claims Mikel Arteta wants him at Arsenal











Striker Dusan Vlahovic reportedly wants a move to England this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to a report from 90min who believe the Serbian is keen to find a way out of Juventus.

Arsenal are likely to be one of the most sought out destinations for players this summer.

Not only are they back in the Champions League, but they’ve carried out a brilliant title challenge by playing exciting football.

Mikel Arteta’s side have stylishly outplayed teams at times but has not been afraid to dig in when necessary.

Their win over Newcastle on Sunday epitomised this as they ground out a victory over one of the league’s most stubborn opponents.

Dusan Vlahovic now appears keen to move to England and Arsenal could end up being his final destination.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan and may want another centre-forward option going into next season.

The 23-year-old’s move to Juventus hasn’t gone exactly to plan.

However, a move abroad might be just what he needs to find his best form once again.

Vlahovic wants England move amid Arsenal interest

The report from 90min states that, ‘Dusan Vlahovic’s representatives have told Premier League clubs that their client is keen to move to England from Juventus, 90min understands.’

The ‘ridiculous’ forward made headlines during his time with Fiorentina in Serie A.

The £61m forward scored 21 goals as a 20-year-old before netting 17 times in 21 games before his January move to Juventus.

Since his move to Juventus, his goalscoring form has dropped off, although that may be due to their style of play more than anything else.

Vlahovic is a very talented young striker and knows where the back of the net is.

A move to The Emirates would be an interesting next choice for the giant Serbian.

Vlahovic may want a move to England, but Arsenal might not be the best destination.

It would be hard for him to break into the team ahead of Gabriel Jesus given his current form.

His build-up play isn’t as developed as the Brazilian’s and he would initially struggle to fit into Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, he would be a very useful option off the bench and could offer something completely different to Arsenal’s current attackers.

