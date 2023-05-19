Fabrizio Romano shares exciting Declan Rice to Arsenal update











Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Arsenal’s potential signing of Declan Rice this summer and it looks like things are moving forward.

Rice is Arsenal’s number one target for the middle of the park. The England man helped West Ham into a European final last night as he aims to leave on a major high with the Hammers.

And according to Romano, Arsenal are ready and waiting to snap up Rice as early as next month.

Arsenal prepared to go all out for Declan Rice

Speaking on CBS Sports, Romano was covering a wealth of topics across the transfer market.

But when it got to Rice, the transfer specialist was under no illusions as to how serious Arsenal are about Rice. Indeed, Romano insists that an opening bid is already on its way in the coming weeks.

“For Declan Rice, Arsenal are very confident. Arsenal will return with an important proposal, they are already discussing internally about the terms of this opening bid, to be made in June. Arsenal will really push on this one,” Romano said.

West Ham are believed to be looking to get around £100m for Rice. There is an acceptance at the club that he will leave this summer. But the Hammers want paying a huge sum.

Rice is likely to pocket a huge increase on his £60k-a-week deal at West Ham if he does move to The Emirates.

TBR’s View: Rice changes everything for Arsenal

We’ve seen with Manchester City how one or two good additions can help an already talented squad. And with Declan Rice, you do feel he’ll take Arsenal to the next level.

Rice – often seen as ‘underrated‘ by some – has been outstanding for West Ham. He deserves to play in the Champions League and he fits right in with the Gunners.

With the likes of Granit Xhaka set to depart and Thomas Partey dropping off in recent weeks, Rice’s signing will feel massive for Arsenal. He is a major upgrade and even if he does cost £100m, it will be money well spent for the Gunners.

