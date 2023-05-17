Chelsea new kit 23/24: Predicted release date











Chelsea and Nike continue their partnership in the 2023/24 Premier League season with a seventh new kit. Here is everything we know about their new home, away and third shirts.

The American sportswear manufacturer replaced Adidas as Chelsea’s kit partner in 2017. It agreed to a record-breaking 15-year deal worth £900m with the Stamford Bridge team in 2016. The Blues’ deal with Nike sees the west London outfit earn around £60m a season.

So, with the 22/23 term winding down, The Boot Room takes a look at everything we know about Chelsea’s new home kit, away kit and third kit for the 23/24 season so far – plus our prediction for when Nike will release the shirt that Enzo Fernandez and co will wear next…

When does the new Chelsea 23/24 home kit come out?

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Chelsea and Nike are yet to announce when the Blues’ new home kit for the 23/24 season will come out. But Blues supporters should expect confirmation on the shirt’s release date soon. The west London outfit and American brand could even start to share details in June.

Stamford Bridge chiefs and their Nike counterparts chose to keep their cards close to their chest last year. Chelsea opted against playing in their new home kit on the final day of the 21/22 term. The Blues also did not confirm the release date of their 22/23 strip until July.

Chelsea only revealed their home kit for the 22/23 season on July 7 – just a month before the term started. But the Blues and Nike shared their home kit for the 21/22 campaign on May 13 in 2021. So, fans could expect an earlier release date in 2023, potentially this June.

When does the new Chelsea 23/24 away kit come out?

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Like with their new home kit, Chelsea and Nike are yet to announce when the Blues’ new away shirt for the 23/24 season will come out. The Blues and American sportswear brand are likely to wait a few weeks following their release of the home shirt before unveiling it.

Chelsea only unveiled their away shirt for the 22/23 season on August 9 in 2022. It fell on the same day as the Blues played in the kit at Everton to open the 22/23 Premier League campaign. Under Thomas Tuchel, the west London club beat Frank Lampard’s Toffees 1-0.

The Boot Room’s prediction is that Nike and Chelsea are unlikely to leave it as late in 2023 to announce when their new away kit will come out. But the Blues only unveiled the away shirt for the 21/22 season on July 29 in 2021. So, fans could still have a little while to wait.

When does the new Chelsea 23/24 third kit come out?

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Nike will design three new kits for Chelsea once again for use in the 23/24 season with a third shirt. The American manufacturer has created a third kit for the Blues for each year of their partnership so far. Chelsea have also had a third kit in every season since 01/02.

But like with Chelsea’s new home kit and away kit, Nike and the west Londoners are yet to announce when the third kit will come out. The Blues also did not confirm their third strip for the 22/23 season until October 6 in 2022. So, fans may still face a rather long wait.

Delays ensured Chelsea and Nike could not confirm when the Blues’ third shirt for the 22/23 season would come out. But the club unveiled their third kits for the 20/21 and 21/22 terms much earlier. It came out on September 7 in 2020 and August 26 in 2021.

