How long is left on Chelsea Nike contract as fans hail ‘beautiful’ new home kit

Kit launch fever has hit Stamford Bridge with Chelsea fans reacting on social media to their new home shirt for the 2023/24 season. So, how long is left on their contract with Nike?

Modelled by Enzo Fernandez and Ben Chilwell, the Blues revealed their new strip on the 10th of July 2023 – however, the kit is set to be released in August. The West London outfit will wear Nike’s latest kit during the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Nike has designed a fresh blue kit for Chelsea’s new 23/24 home shirt. It also features …

Fans react on social media as Chelsea unveil their 23/24 home kit

Chelsea paid homage to one of the club’s greatest-ever players with their 22/23 Nike home kit, Ted Drake. The Blues moved to honour his icon at Stamford Bridge having modernised the club. He also oversaw their debut top-flight title after joining as their manager in 1952.

Nike has played tribute to the 90s with a classic, sleek design for Chelsea’s new 23/24 home kit.

And Blues fans were quick to react on social media after Chelsea released their new strip. Here are some of the responses that the Blues’ fanbase has shared so far…

‘Beautiful’ is the word on all Chelsea fans’ lips They’d be inclined to say so. This kit is a breath of fresh air and will certainly be one that many will be walking around in West London come its release in August.

It remains to be seen whether a sponsor will be revealed for the kit, but if not… this will be majestic!

How long is left on Chelsea’s contract with Nike?

Chelsea’s new 23/24 home kit is the seventh strip designed by Nike since the American brand replaced Adidas in 2017. The Blues and Nike struck a 15-year agreement in October 2016 worth around £60m a year. It takes the estimated value of the deal to circa £900m.

Nike’s contract to produce Chelsea’s new kits, therefore, still has another nine years to run up to 2032. The contract’s length would make their partnership the Blues’ second-longest technical gear affiliation. Umbro produced Chelsea’s strips for 19 years from 1987 to 2006.

Umbro also produced Chelsea’s kits from 1970 to 1981 before Le Coq Sportif designed the strips through to 1987. Nike, then, still has some way to go to eclipse the combined length of Chelsea’s association with Umbro. While Adidas only produced their strips for 11 years.