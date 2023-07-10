Chelsea New Kit 23/24: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy

Chelsea have now released their new home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy their new Nike shirt.

This term’s kit is the Blues’ seventh designed by Nike since the American sportswear brand replaced Adidas in 2017. It took over following the German manufacturer’s 11-year stint as the kit and technical gear supplier for Chelsea, plus the club’s women and youth squads.

Chelsea will hope their new 23/24 home kit features in a far superior season than the west London club endured in 22/23. Their first year owned by Todd Boehly’s consortium did not yield the expected results. So, here is everything to know about Chelsea’s new 23/24 kit…

First look at the new Chelsea 23/24 Nike home kit

Nike has designed a fresh blue kit for Chelsea’s home strip for the 23/24 season. The west London outfit will don the brand’s latest design during the upcoming Premier League plus FA Cup and EFL Cup campaigns. While Chelsea’s away and third kits are yet to be released.

Chelsea’s new 23/24 Nike home kit for the 23/24 season is definitely different. Inspired by their iconic 97/98 season, the all-blue ensemble plays tribute to the 90s with a classic, sleek design. It’s a little different to your average modern-day kits – but we’re huge fans.

How much does the new Chelsea 23/24 home kit cost?

The home kit is going on general sale on the 16th of August, meaning we’ll find a price point for it then.

Who is the sponsor of the new Chelsea 23/24 home kit?

The 2023/24 Chelsea home kit will also feature a new shirt sponsor with the Blues ditching a lucrative deal with Three. It had paid the Stamford Bridge outfit £40m a year to have the British telecommunications and internet service provider’s logo on their shirts since 2020.

As the photo revealed, there is still no sponsor on the front of the jersey… we don’t know if this is set to change, but for now it’s looking like it’ll be blank!

Who is the supplier of the new Chelsea 23/24 home kit?

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Chelsea also earn a further £60m a year from Nike through the American brand’s deal to produce their kits. It agreed to pay the Blues a vast sum after striking a 15-year contract in October 2016 to replace Adidas, who Chelsea had to pay £40m, from the 2017/18 season.

How to buy the 23/24 Chelsea home kit

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Chelsea home kit can do so through the Blues or Nike from the 23rd of August, with it being available in the megastore a week prior. The club and sportswear brand have both made the Stamford Bridge outfit’s latest strip available for purchase from launch. Here is how to buy Chelsea’s new 23/24 home kit: