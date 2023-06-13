Chelsea are reportedly already negotiating with Brighton over Tottenham Hotspur target Robert Sanchez.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio suggests the two London clubs could be competing for the same goalkeeper this summer.

Hugo Lloris looks to be leaving Tottenham with offers already coming in from Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although Fraser Forster has deputised well for him this season, Spurs will be eyeing up a replacement.

Chelsea are also in a position where they would like to bring in another goalkeeper.

Edouard Mendy lost his place in the team after picking up an injury in December.

His replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga performed better, but Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for both goalkeepers.

It means Chelsea and Tottenham are now competing against each other in the transfer market and Robert Sanchez has attracted interest from both clubs.

He too lost his first-choice status last season when he was replaced at Brighton by Jason Steele.

The Spanish international could now be set to make the switch to another Premier League side.

Chelsea negotiating with Tottenham target Sanchez

The report from Gianluca Di Marzio shares that Chelsea are interested in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

However, they go on to say that they’re already negotiating a deal with Robert Sanchez.

The ‘amazing’ goalkeeper has also recently been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino would love to get one over his old team in the transfer market ahead of the start of the season.

The intense rivalry between the two clubs is only likely to increase after his appointment as Chelsea boss.

Tottenham have identified other goalkeepers should Sanchez end up joining Chelsea.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Brentford’s David Raya appears to be their first choice, although a fee hasn’t yet been agreed.

There’s also interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, although he’ll be more expensive than Raya.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will want to resolve his goalkeeper situation quickly.

His style of play will determine who they eventually sign, with Raya offering a better option for passing out from the back than Sanchez.

However, if he wishes to play fast-flowing, attacking football, that may not be a strictly necessary trait.