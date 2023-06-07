Report: Tottenham could make move for 'amazing' 25-year-old amid frustration over David Raya's price-tag











Robert Sanchez remains an option for Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs continue to prepare for life beyond Hugo Lloris.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT, which notes that Tottenham do not plan to stand in the way of the Frenchman if he decides to leave the club this summer.

Hugo Lloris‘ departure has arguably been on the cards for some time. His form has largely been in decline ever since he signed his most recent contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sanchez remains an option for Tottenham

Reports from The Sun this week claimed that Tottenham are desperate to sign David Raya. However, they only want to pay half of the £40 million Brentford want for the Spaniard.

So perhaps they could end up turning their attention to Robert Sanchez. According to a report from talkSPORT, Sanchez is another option for Spurs in their pursuit of a new number one.

It was a bizarre campaign for the 25-year-old this past year. He has previously been labelled ‘amazing‘ for the form he has shown with Brighton.

However, he lost his place to Jason Steele in March. And he would only make one more appearance before the end of the campaign.

In fact, he was not even training with the Seagulls first-team at one stage. And he was left out of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad altogether for the final five games of the Premier League season.

That would suggest that Brighton will be open to a sale this summer. And with Brentford digging their heels in over Raya’s fee, perhaps Tottenham will view Sanchez as the better option.

Tottenham fans would surely love their club to just go out and sign the best goalkeeper on the market, whatever the cost. However, that does not seem to be the way they work in the transfer window.

And it does appear that they have a number of issues to resolve this summer. So if Brighton are open to letting Sanchez leave for a reasonable price, it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for all parties.