Chelsea now want to sign 'amazing' Tottenham target











Chelsea could be set for a summer transfer battle with Tottenham for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Times report that Spaniard Sanchez is among the goalkeepers the Blues are considering ahead of the summer transfer window.

Edouard Mendy, who has also been linked with Spurs, has hit an impasse over his contract talks, with Kepa the current number one.

And Graham Potter could be set to raid his former club to get the goalkeeper to take over from his countryman between the sticks.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Chelsea ready to battle Tottenham for Robert Sanchez

Sanchez has been dropped by Brighton for their last two games, with Roberto De Zerbi claiming Jason Steele is a better fit for his style of play.

That may be a comment on Sanchez’s ability with the ball at his feet, which would be a consideration for any goalkeeper Potter brings to the club.

Potter has called Sanchez ‘amazing‘ in the past and he has been linked with Spurs too as they look for a Hugo Lloris replacement.

TeamTALK reported that Sanchez is on Tottenham’s radar, ahead of a summer when plenty of top clubs could be looking for a new stopper.

That could have a ripple effect further down the Premier League, with David Raya and Illan Meslier also named in the report as potential options.

Sanchez being dropped adds another layer of intrigue to the situation and it remains to be seen who emerges as first choice at both Chelsea and Spurs, with both their managers far from certain to be in place when next season kicks off.