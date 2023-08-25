Celtic have actually made move to sign 26-year-old Arsenal player this summer

Celtic have made a move to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer but look set to miss out on the defender.

A report from 90min has shared more information on the 26-year-old’s immediate future.

After insisting for much of the summer that Kieran Tierney wasn’t leaving Arsenal, he’s about to head out of the door.

Unfortunately for Celtic fans, it doesn’t appear as though a reunion is on the cards.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Tierney will be heading to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The Basque club managed to qualify for this season’s Champions League and Tierney will be hoping he slot straight into the team at left-back.

He’s seen himself fall down the pecking order at the Emirates over the past 12 months.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko was bad news for Tierney, but at the start of this season, Arteta has turned to other options in the Ukrainian’s absence.

Despite coming on in the Community Shield final, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu have both started ahead of him in the Premier League.

Celtic wanted to sign Tierney from Arsenal but unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a move that’s on the cards.

Brendan Rodgers will instead have to look at alternative options in the final week of the transfer window.

Celtic wanted Arsenal defender Tierney

The report from 90min suggests that Rodgers is a huge fan of the Scottish international and tried to sign him on several occasions at Leicester.

However, Celtic couldn’t match the wages being offered by Real Sociedad as part of their loan offer.

Celtic earned £25m by selling Tierney to Arsenal back in 2019 after he made 170 appearances for the club.

The allure of Champions League football would have appealed to Tierney playing both at the Reale Arena and Parkhead.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Arsenal are still trying to move on several other players this summer before the transfer window shuts.

They’re looking for suitors for Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares.

And it appears as though they could break their transfer record when Folarin Balogun eventually departs.