Agent of ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player in talks with three clubs as he seeks move

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has reportedly decided that he wants to leave the Gunners this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners right-back has made the decision after being left out of the United States tour squad.

The report claims that Soares‘ representatives are now actively looking for a new club for their client.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Apparently, the Arsenal defender’s agents are in ‘informal discussions’ with ‘three top Portuguese clubs’.

In addition, several Premier League clubs are reportedly eyeing Soares, and Villarreal are also in pursuit.

Soares spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, where he made eight competitive appearances.

Our view

Let’s face it, Soares’ future at Arsenal has been uncertain for a long time now.

Last season could’ve been a great opportunity for the 31-year-old to get back in the fold.

Arsenal sold Hector Bellerin, potentially offering Soares a way back into the team.

However, Mikel Arteta opted to use Ben White at right-back, which had a devastating knock-on effect on Soares.

With the impressive Takehiro Tomiyasu going down the pecking order, this meant Soares edged even further down.

This culminated in Arsenal sending him out on loan to Fulham.

The Portuguese defender has been a ‘fantastic‘ servant for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta certainly likes his attitude.

However, leaving him out of the United States pre-season tour effectively confirms that he’s surplus to requirements.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With that in mind, Soares seems to have accepted this, and as per the above report, is now looking to go elsewhere.

The silver lining for him is that several top clubs, in the Premier League and elsewhere, seem keen on signing him.