Arsenal want to sell ‘phenomenal’ player for record-breaking transfer fee this summer

Arsenal are now pushing to earn a club-record transfer fee for young striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

A report from CBS Sports has shared more details about Arsenal’s efforts to move the 22-year-old on.

Arsenal have spent plenty of cash this summer and may be looking to recoup some of that money in the final days of the transfer window.

There are plenty of players in Mikel Arteta’s squad whom Arsenal will be keen to move on before next Saturday.

Nicolas Pepe has now returned to training after suffering an injury at the end of last season, but he has no future at the Emirates.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have also been touted as potential outgoings.

The man who could end up earning Arsenal a large fee this summer is Folarin Balogun.

The ‘phenomenal’ 22-year-old was fantastic in Ligue 1 last season but doesn’t appear to have a future at the Emirates.

His insistence on regular minutes has meant that Arsenal have had to make the difficult decision to let him go.

Arsenal want record fee for Balogun

The report from CBS Sports suggests Arsenal will have no shortage of suitors trying to sign Balogun.

Monaco ‘remain in pole position’ and Balogun’s fantastic record with Stade Reims last year shows he can score plenty of goals in France.

They’ve not made a second bid yet but may have to act quickly with Chelsea also interested.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal are pushing ‘for a deal that would constitute their record sale by a significant margin’.

Given the figures flying around this summer, Arsenal’s current record sale looks quite modest.

When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool for £35m in 2017, that broke the long-standing record set by Nicolas Anelka’s transfer to Real Madrid.

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Given Arsenal have already rejected a fee for Balogun from Monaco of £34m, the young striker looks set to break the record.

The question for some Arsenal fans will be if Arsenal will enter the market for one more signing if they do receive a big bid for Balogun.

They could make a last-minute move to secure a long-term target that West Ham are also eyeing up.