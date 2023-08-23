Arsenal now in talks to sell ‘unbelievable’ £140k-a-week ace – journalist

Arsenal are reportedly making progress with regards to selling Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners winger is currently surplus to Mikel Arteta’s requirements and looks to have no future at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing up until this summer, the Gunners paying Lille around £72million for him in 2019.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, the Ivory Coast international hasn’t met expectations at Arsenal. His competitive record for the Gunners reads 112 appearances, 27 goals and 21 assists.

Because his stock has fallen, there don’t seem to have been many suitors. However, there has apparently been a development on that front.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has taken to Twitter to say a Saudi Arabian club has been in talks with Arsenal over Pepe these “past hours”.

It’s “the hottest lead” for Pepe, who has one year left on his Gunners contract and has apparently rejected Besiktas.

Arsenal are continuing to engage in talks and are negotiating a transfer fee, added Hawkins.

Our view

Arsenal made Pepe their record signing back in 2019, but he simply hasn’t delivered.

The £140,000-a-week ace is now completely out of Arteta’s plans, and could really do with a change of scenery.

Pepe obviously has talent. Highbury icon Kevin Campbell recently said he does have “unbelievable” ability.

However, it’s just not worked out for him at the Emirates. Let’s hope Arsenal can strike a deal for Pepe that works for all parties.