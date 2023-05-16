'Brilliant' player is now in talks to leave Arsenal, Mikel Arteta loves him











Granit Xhaka is now in talks to leave Arsenal this summer, despite playing a huge role for the Gunners this season.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, who provide an update on Arsenal’s potential comings and goings.

This summer is expected to be a very exciting one at The Emirates.

Champions League football is finally returning to the stadium after an eight-year absence.

Mikel Arteta has built a fantastic young side that plays some of the best football in the league.

However, that lack of experience may have started to show in recent weeks after failing to keep their title challenge alive.

Reinforcements are needed, and they are likely to be very expensive.

West Ham have slapped a huge price tag on Declan Rice who remains the club’s top target.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal also want Moises Caicedo, and to afford these deals other players will have to depart.

It now appears as though Granit Xhaka could leave Arsenal, with his position also seemingly up for grabs in the side.

Arteta’s desire to bring in at least one central midfielder may spell the end of his time at the club.

Xhaka in talks to leave Arsenal this summer

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Arsenal will look to offset their anticipated spend by selling a number of players – with Granit Xhaka among the players in line to depart.’

Arsenal are keen on Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, and the German club have their eye on Xhaka.

The report suggests that their mutual interest could play a role in a potential swap deal, with contact already being made.

Bundesliga side Leverkusen’s interest in Xhaka could help facilitate a move for Diaby.

The ‘brilliant’ midfielder has been highly praised by Mikel Arteta throughout the campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He believes he’s been ‘phenomenal all season’ and it’s hard to argue against that.

If Xhaka does leave Arsenal this summer, he’ll be ending his time at The Emirates on a high.

He’s had his best season in front of goal and has been a leading voice in an inexperienced side.

Arsenal may miss those leadership qualities, but Declan Rice could step into that given his experience at West Ham.

