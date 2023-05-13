Christian Falk makes Granit Xhaka transfer claim, amid Bayer Leverkusen interest











Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could be on his way out of the club this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen open to doing a deal.

Xhaka has been a key man for the Gunners this season. But reports this week have claimed that Mikel Arteta won’t stand in his way if he wants to move on.

And according to German football journalist Christian Falk, a move to Bayer Leverkusen could very much be on.

Leverkusen want to sign Granit Xhaka

Arsenal hope to bring in a midfielder or two in the summer. That could lead to Xhaka been shunted down the pecking order a tad, despite his good form.

And according to Falk, writing for CaughtOffside, Leverkusen are in the mix to sign Xhaka for a fee of less than £15m.

“Granit Xhaka’s contract runs out in 2024. Leverkusen have already had concrete talks with the Arsenal player last summer but, at that time, the club asked for €30m, which was too much for Leverkusen. Now, they’ve heard about a price-tag of €15m and this would be doable for Leverkusen,” Falk wrote.

Xhaka signed for the Gunners for around £35m. He’s had an up and down time at the club. But since Mikel Arteta came in, he’s shone, and is now considered a leader of the dressing room.

TBR’s View: Surprising move if it happens

A few years ago it was easy to see why Granit Xhaka might move on. But right now, given his role in the Arsenal XI and how important he is, it seems strange they’re open to him leaving.

Yes, they might bring in a few new players in the summer. But we’ve seen before that there’s risks in new signings and Xhaka could leave a hole that is hard to fill.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out. Xhaka has been so good this season that a sale for less than £15m would raise more than an eyebrow or two.