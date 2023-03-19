'Phenomenal all season': Mikel Arteta lauds Granit Xhaka after Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace











Mikel Arteta has hailed Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who scored in today’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Gunners took another step towards the title with a comfortable victory over the Eagles.

Arteta’s side were a cut over Palace, who took the decision to sack Gunners legend Patrick Vieira ahead of the game.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli got to the ball rolling and Bukayo Saka added a second. Saka’s haul today of two goals and an assist means he now has 10+ for each category in the league. He’s the first Premier League start to achieve that this term.

Xhaka then struck his fourth Premier League goal of the season. Jeff Schlupp got one back for Palace, before Saka added his second of the game.

After the game, Arteta lavished praised on Xhaka, not just for his efforts today, but the whole season.

On his goalscoring this season, he said (via Arsenal official): “Believing again, believing to get in the right position and believing that the ball is going to land in the right moment and then being clinical.

“I had a feeling today and I told him that you’re going to score again because when you have that mindset and you are there and I see the way he’s training, good things are going to happen and he’s been phenomenal all season.”

Granit Xhaka’s turnaround at Arsenal has been incredible as Arteta hails him after Crystal Palace win

Four years ago when Palace came to the Emirates, Xhaka was booed when he was substituted off.

After the game, many called for him to never play for the club again.

It has been a rocky road, but Xhaka has successfully completed an incredible turnaround at Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arteta is right – Xhaka has been phenomenal. Everyone has spoken about the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

But the £120,000-a-week Switzerland international has been at the heart of everythign good about the Gunners this season.