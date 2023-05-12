‘I’m told’: Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ transfer target could be all theirs for £80m - journalist











Moises Caicedo will be available this summer for £80m according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the journalist was discussing Caicedo’s future at Brighton amid a number of links to Arsenal, and he says that the Seagulls may well be happy to sell their star midfielder at the £80m mark.

Of course, Arsenal did bid £70m for Caicedo in January, a bid that wasn’t enough to tempt Brighton into selling, but if Arsenal can find an extra £10m this summer, Caicedo could well be their player.

Caicedo available for £80m

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder.

“I think £80m, if it gets above £80m I’m told that is the figure that they’re probably looking at. Caicedo, we know he wanted to leave in January and I think someone might pay that for Caicedo in the summer, especially with West Ham pushing for over £100m for Declan Rice, if I was Arsenal I would go for Caicedo even at equal sums, because I love him,” Bailey said.

Pay up

Caicedo at £80m may well be a much better deal than Declan Rice at a reported £120m.

Look, Arsenal were going to pay £70m for Caicedo in January, and what’s an extra £10m in world football these days? Especially for a player who could be an important asset for the next decade.

Of course, it is a lot of money for a player who isn’t proven at the very highest level, we understand that, but in an ever-inflating transfer market, £80m for a 21 year old who is standing out in the Premier League really isn’t the worst deal you’ll ever see.

If Arsenal don’t go for this deal, someone will.

