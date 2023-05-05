Arsenal face paying £100m if they want to sign one of Bukayo Saka's good friends











Arsenal will have to stump up a club-record fee of £100m if they want to take Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

Rice is set to leave the Hammers and is expected to have a number of big clubs in for him. Arsenal, as we know, are one of those clubs.

However, rather than negotiating down a bargain price, ESPN reports that West Ham have slapped a £100m price tag on Rice, in the hope of warding off suitors or at least getting top dollar for their man.

ESPN claims that West Ham would prefer to keep Rice. But internally, there is a growing belief they need to cash in now, given Rice is about to enter the final two years of his contract.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who will sign Declan Rice?

ESPN reports that a whole host of top PL clubs are watching Rice. As well as Arsenal, Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all monitoring his situation.

Rice has excelled for the Hammers in recent seasons. Despite their poor league form this term, Rice has been integral in seeing them into Europe and staying involved.

Known to be one of Bukayo Saka’s best friends in football, Arsenal will be hoping those small connections can help.

But at £100m, Arsenal might find the price tag just too much.

TBR’s View: Arsenal need to pay up

There was no way Arsenal were ever going to get Declan Rice for anything but £100m plus. West Ham have been pretty adamant over the years and they’ll only sell for top dollar.

Realistically though, Arsenal need to pay up and sign Rice. In recent weeks, it’s been apparent that they lack the depth and quality needed in certain positions.

Mikel Arteta is set to be backed this summer. He’ll be hoping, then, that Declan Rice is one of the first names his club secures.