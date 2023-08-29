‘Definitely’: Neil Lennon shares the two signings Brendan Rodgers still must make at Celtic this summer

Neil Lennon has told Celtic that there are two problem areas the club must strengthen before the transfer window closes this Friday.

Many Celtic fans will argue that there are more than two, but the former Hoops manager insists that the club must look at adding new faces to the striking and midfield departments.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “They definitely need a striker and to me, they still need more physicality in the midfield. More legs.

“They are the same players from last year. I don’t know if they’re struggling with a bit of fatigue from last season but they need a bit more energy and a bit more quality. And that’s really been apparent in the last two games.”

Celtic have a lot of transfer work to be done this week

Since the disappointing results against Kilmarnock in the league cup and St Johnstone at Celtic Park on Saturday, never has the need for more new faces to be added been so stark.

This week the Celtic manager has been under pressure to get busy spending the money the club raked in on the Jota and Carl Starfelt sales and invest it back into the first team.

And it seems that this will be done as the club closes in on the purchase of Luis Palma from Aris FC this week.

Many fans are not only keen to see a new striker at the club but also a left and right back and a new goalkeeper. A creative midfielder is also required as the supporters lament the lack of creativity in the team despite Matt O’Riley’s good form.

With less than four days to go, Brendan Rodgers still has a lot of work to do as the Celtic fans watch and wait for updates on new incomings at the club.

