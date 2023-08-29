Confirmed: SFA announce officials for Rangers vs Celtic

As the big Glasgow Derby approaches, the Scottish Football Association have just announced the officials that have been appointed to officiate the fixture.

In what is fast becoming the most highly anticipated fixture of the season, Celtic will be hoping to take all three points as they bid to reinforce their position at the top of the table.

The man in charge will be Don Robertson. The whistler has been in charge of 31 games involving Celtic, of which, the Hoops have won 27, drawn three and lost just one. [Transfermarkt]

Assisting Robertson on the sidelines will be Frank Connor and David Roome. And in the dugout looking after the managers will be Steven McLean as the Fourth Official.

In the VAR room is Alan Muir who will be assisted by Daniel MacFarlane. [SFA]

Celtic will be going to Ibrox not to lose

Celtic will be heading to Ibrox in the midst of an injury crisis and whilst this game is far from a ‘must win’ in terms of the title race, Brendan Rodgers will be keen to avoid losing this match.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rodgers has a great track record against Rangers. The Celtic manager will be remembered in his first spell for the 5-1 win at Celtic Park where Moussa Dembele scored a debut hattrick.

Rodgers also orchestrated a 3-2 win at Ibrox when he was down to ten men. An inspired substitution meant that Odsonne Edouard grabbed a stunning winner in the 2018 Ibrox clash.

The Celtic manager also led Celtic to a historic 5-1 win at Ibrox back in 2017 and whilst a repeat of that scoreline is unlikely, the Hoops support will undoubtedly be expecting Rodgers to ensure that there is a marked improvement on the performances they have seen in the clubs last two fixtures.

