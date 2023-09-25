‘Instrumental’: Kenny Miller says £3m player has been brilliant for Celtic recently

Celtic, now, are looking like they are getting back to their footballing best after their last three SPFL performances.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a stuttering start to the season after an early exit from the League Cup and dropping points at home to St Johnstone.

But after following up wins at Ibrox and at home against Dundee with an impressive 3-0 victory over Livingston, Kenny Miller has heaped praise on Celtic full-back, Greg Taylor.

Miller said, [Clyde SSB], “He was instrumental in the chances that Celtic created and the penalty.

“He’s been great since Ange [Postecoglou] came to Celtic and he’s maintained a really high level of form.

“But what he keeps doing is he keeps rising to the occasion. He’s kept his jersey. They signed [Alexandro] Bernabei for a good bit of money but he’s kept him at bay.

“We were just looking at a couple of his passes. I mean they were outstanding passes from Greg Taylor. Really good distribution.

“He also is a real threat, particularly last season when he’s making all the runs when he finds himself in they little pockets. Listen, he’s just performed to a really, really good level and it’s as good to see.”

Greg Taylor is starting to produce again for Celtic

There is no doubt that Taylor played his best football for Celtic under Ange Postecoglou. The £3m signing from Kilmarnock really flourished in that inverted full-back role.

At the start of the season, it looked like Rodgers had changed that to a more traditional full-back role and it’s fair to say Taylor’s performances dipped as he adjusted to his new position in the team.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

However, it seems that the 25-year-old has reverted back to his favoured role in the team and recently, he has gotten back to his best.

A Man of the Match performance against Livingston is a testament to that and not only that, he also had a very good game against Feyenoord last Tuesday night.

Taylor’s position was one that was rumoured to be one that Rodgers wanted to strengthen this summer. On his current performances for Celtic, the Hoops gaffer may want to rethink that when the transfer window opens in January as he is worth so much to the Celtic cause.

