‘What a find’: Celtic star lauded after Champions League performance vs Feyenoord – journalist

Celtic’s defeat in Rotterdam last night is undoubtedly disappointing. But as TBR Celtic told last night, it is always important to look for the positives in every game.

Liam Scales was pinpointed by the Celtic supporters as a player who had an outstanding game against Feyenoord last night.

But one other Hoops star has been identified for his performance by journalist, Bill Leckie, in his post-match analysis last night.

Leckie wrote [The Sun], “Alistair Johnston proved once again what a find he’s been, an old-school right-back who sees his first job as defending and anything else as a bonus.”

This is not the first time Johnston has been praised for turning up in the big games for Celtic this season.

Brendan Rodgers singled him out for special praise after his contribution to Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox just a few weeks ago.

The Canada international has been an outstanding player for Celtic since he signed in January this year. Dynamic, powerful and passionate, Johnston has captured the hearts of the Celtic support in the short time he has been at the club.

Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And that’s not the only thing he has captured. The 24-year-old was pivotal as Celtic won the Treble last season and Johnston picked up three winners’ medals in just five short months.

Johnston has made just 24 appearances in a Celtic jersey so far. Quite incredible when you look at the immediate impact he has made at the club.

The full-back looks like he has been at Celtic for years and he will undoubtedly play a huge part not only in the Champions League but in Celtic’s quest to continue to dominate Scottish football for the next few years.

